Brownsville Daily Weather Forecast
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 79 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 79 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
