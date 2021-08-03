Augusta Daily Weather Forecast
AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
