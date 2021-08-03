Greenville Daily Weather Forecast
GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0