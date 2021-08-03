Ocala Weather Forecast

OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 4 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 5 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



