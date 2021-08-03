4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxnard
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
