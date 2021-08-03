Amarillo is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!
(AMARILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amarillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amarillo:
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
