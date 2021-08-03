4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 6
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
