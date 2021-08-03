4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 6 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.