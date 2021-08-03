Weather Forecast For Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
