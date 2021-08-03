4-Day Weather Forecast For Savannah
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
