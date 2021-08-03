A rainy Tuesday in Sarasota — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(SARASOTA, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sarasota Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sarasota:
Tuesday, August 3
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 6
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
