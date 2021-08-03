Boise Weather Forecast
BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
