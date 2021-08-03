Daily Weather Forecast For Lakeland

LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 5 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 6 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



