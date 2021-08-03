Daily Weather Forecast For Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
