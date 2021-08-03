Laredo Daily Weather Forecast

LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 97 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, August 6 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 20 mph



