Laredo Daily Weather Forecast
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
