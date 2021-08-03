Seven-figure ad campaign urges GOP to support infrastructure bill

© Greg Nash

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) on Tuesday launched a $1.5 million TV, radio and digital ad campaign to build GOP support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The advocacy group, which urges Republicans to support clean energy policies, is targeting nine GOP senators who have expressed interest in voting for the bill.

“Fixing America’s aging and failing core infrastructure holds broad support across the country and across political parties,” said Heather Reams, the group’s executive director. “CRES strongly supports the bipartisan infrastructure package that works for all Americans by making our transportation, energy, and water sectors more reliable, resilient, and ready for the future.”

The ads target Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Some of those GOP senators, including Thune, Moran and Young, have expressed skepticism about the funding mechanisms in the 2,700-page infrastructure bill, saying their vote could depend on the Congressional Budget Office’s assessment of the plan.

The Senate is currently debating amendments to the bill, which contains $550 billion in new spending to overhaul roads, bridges, transit, rail, broadband internet and the electric grid, among other measures.

The plan includes several energy measures backed by clean energy groups. The bill provides funding for zero-emission vehicles, energy efficient buildings and alternative energy sources such as solar, nuclear, hydrogen and hydropower.

The Senate needs to reach 60 votes to pass the bill. While 17 Republicans voted to start debate on the legislation, there is no guarantee that enough Republicans will support its final passage.

The proposal is backed by influential business groups and unions. The groups are battling former President Trump , who has accused Senate Republicans of “caving” to Democrats on the deal.