4-Day Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 80 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 81 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.