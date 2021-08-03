4-Day Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 81 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
