Daily Weather Forecast For Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0