West. Palm Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 81 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 6 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 9 mph



