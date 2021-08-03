Weather Forecast For Spokane
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Areas Of Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 5
Haze then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
