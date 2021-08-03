Weather Forecast For Spokane

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Areas Of Smoke High 97 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Haze High 98 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 5 Haze then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



