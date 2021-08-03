Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 4 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 5 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.