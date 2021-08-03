Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 4
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 5
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
