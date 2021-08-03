Weather Forecast For Tulsa
TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
