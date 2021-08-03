Pompano Beach Daily Weather Forecast
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0