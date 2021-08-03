Pompano Beach Daily Weather Forecast

POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 78 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



