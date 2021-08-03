Nashville Daily Weather Forecast

NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.