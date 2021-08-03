Daily Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
