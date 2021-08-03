Rochester Daily Weather Forecast

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



