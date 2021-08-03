4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0