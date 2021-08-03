4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Haze High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



