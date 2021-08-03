Jump on Raleigh’s rainy forecast today

(RALEIGH, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Raleigh Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Raleigh:

Tuesday, August 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 74 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.