Daily Weather Forecast For Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.