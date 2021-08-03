Daily Weather Forecast For Omaha
OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
