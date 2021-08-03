Colorado Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
