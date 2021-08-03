Fresno Daily Weather Forecast

FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 103 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 101 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.