Daily Weather Forecast For Washington
WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
