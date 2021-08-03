Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

By DANIEL KOZIN, DARIA LITVINOVA
Republic
 3 days ago

MOSCOW — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism. Waiting to leave Japan to...

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Heiko Maas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusian#The Associated Press#Ap#European#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Smiling human trafficker is caught on camera smuggling illegal immigrants into the EU from Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko threatened to flood Europe with migrants

A smiling human trafficker has been caught on camera smuggling illegal immigrants into Europe from Belarus. The woman in Belarus is believed to be carrying out dictator Alexander Lukashenko's threat to flood the continent with migrants. The people-smuggler is seen waving to a dozen or so men without passports or...
SportsThe Guardian

IOC gives Belarus deadline to explain why sprinter refused to go home

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched an investigation into the case of the sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and demanded Belarus respond on Tuesday to allegations that officials tried to bundle her on a flight back to Minsk for her criticism on social media. Tsimanouskaya has received a humanitarian visa to...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane home, where she feared reprisals from an authoritarian government.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has been granted a visa to travel to Warsaw. The Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said, after she alleged her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she wouldn’t be safe from an autocratic government that recently was accused of diverting a plane in order to arrest a dissident journalist.
AdvocacyNewsweek

Human Rights Group Says Belarus Holding Over 560 Political Prisoners

A human rights group said there are over 560 political prisoners being held in Belarus as part of the continued crackdown on activists and media outlets that oppose Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Viasna human rights center said there is a current total of 562 political prisoners in the country, including...
ImmigrationPublic Radio International PRI

Iraqis are fleeing to Europe via Belarus

Lithuania — one of the Baltic states — has seen a sudden increase of migrants from Iraq. The Lithuanian government wants Baghdad to do something about this. But it's not as simple as Iraq changing its migration policies. The influx of Iraqi migrants has a lot to do with a dispute between Lithuania's next door neighbor, Belarus, and the European Union. Belarus is accused of sending Iraqi migrants into Europe as a form of political payback. Reporter Rebecca Collard reports from northern Iraq about the people caught in the middle of a political spat in Europe.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Leading Belarus opposition figure who refused to leave country goes on trial

A leader of the street protests against Alexander Lukashenko in the wake of last year’s disputed Belarus presidential election has appeared in court accused of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging state security.The trial of Maria Kolesnikova and lawyer Maxim Znak, both leading members of the opposition Coordination Council, is taking place behind closed doors in Minsk.The pair will be imprisoned for up to 12 years if convicted.Kolesnikova resisted authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country. When security officers drove her to the border with Ukraine in September, she ripped up...
AdvocacyDaily Beast

Activist Whose NGO Helped Olympian’s Husband Escape Belarus Found Dead in Kyiv

An activist whose NGO just helped the husband of a Belarus Olympian who defected to Poland escape to Ukraine has been found hanged in a park in Kyiv. Vitaly Shishov, whose Belarus House in Ukraine has helped many dissidents who find themselves in the sights of autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko get to safety, left Belarus in 2020 after feeling threatened after the widely disputed election results and vicious crackdown. Shishov had been warned by both Ukrainian officials and his allies in Belarus that the group was under surveillance and subject to “various provocations, including kidnapping and liquidation.” He had told friends that recently on his daily run, he had been approached by strangers and had noticed surveillance around the Ukraine capital.
Worldwsau.com

Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo – Police

TOKYO (Reuters) – Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team’s orders to return home. A darkened van left the compound with police escort around 7:05 a.m. (2205 GMT on Tuesday), shortly after luggage had been...
Public SafetyBBC

Vitaly Shishov: Belarus dissidents who disappeared and died

The suspicious death of a prominent Belarusian dissident - Vitaly Shishov - in Kyiv follows other unsolved cases involving Belarusian dissidents stretching back years. Ukrainian police have opened a murder inquiry after finding Shishov hanged in a park, a day after he disappeared in the Ukrainian capital. There are suspicions...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Belarusian activist goes missing in Ukraine: NGO

A Belarusian activist who heads an NGO helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus has disappeared in Kiev, his organisation said on Telegram. Vitali Shishov, head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, went jogging in Kiev on Monday morning but did not return and could not be reached on his mobile phone, the organisation said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy