Tampa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, August 6
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
