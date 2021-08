Coronation Street is gearing up to welcome actor Qasim Akhtar back onto the show, as Zeedan Nazir returns to the cobbles following a three-year absence. The character is set to make a comeback soon, arriving in Weatherfield for his grandmother Yasmeen's birthday. Upon his arrival, he's shocked to discover that the family business is in financial trouble due to his sister Alya (Sair Khan) having recently fallen for a bank scam.