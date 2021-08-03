Weather Forecast For El Paso
EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0