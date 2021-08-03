You Know You Have a Business on Ebay When ...

It's the most commonly asked legal question on eBay's discussion boards for sellers, "I've been selling on eBay for a while, but I don't know if I should treat it as a hobby or a business." Sooner or later, every eBay seller has to make this fateful decision: Should I do this only occasionally for the fun of it, or should I consider making a part-time or full-time living doing this? Sometimes the decision is made for you, as when so many people are asking you to sell their stuff on eBay that before you know it you've made $50,000 or more in profits, and you almost have to treat it as a business.