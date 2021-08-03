3 employees shot at Nashville Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police say they are investigating a shooting at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to police, the call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said three employees were shot. One person was shot in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the leg, according to reports. Another person was injured while running from the scene. Police said one of the victims is in critical condition.