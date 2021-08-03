Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.