When St. Joseph school leaders convene on Monday, they will have a lot of data, a few competing takes on the law and plenty of passionate opinions to form new pandemic rules. Scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Downtown district office, the Board of Education expects to review the results from three online survey pools: students, staff and parents. Each will remain open online to stakeholders ahead of the meeting through Sunday night. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.