Milwaukee Daily Weather Forecast
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
