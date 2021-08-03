A rainy Tuesday in Jacksonville — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jacksonville Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:

Tuesday, August 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 74 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 4 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 5 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.