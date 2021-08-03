Orlando Daily Weather Forecast
ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 6
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
