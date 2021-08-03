4-Day Weather Forecast For Tucson

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 108 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 105 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 101 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.