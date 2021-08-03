4-Day Weather Forecast For Tucson
TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
