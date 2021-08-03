Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

9 Trends That Could Change How We Live at Home

Houzz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome clear and possibly lasting trends have emerged from the pandemic, following shifts in the way we live at home. The biggest change concerns open-plan layouts: After years of love for openness and fluidity between spaces, we now are seeking separate areas that ensure privacy and serve a distinct function. Other trends are a need for a buffer zone at the entrance to the home, spacious storage solutions to free the home from clutter, a move toward multigenerational living and an interest in multifunctional furniture.

www.houzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esther Perel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Furnishings#Toys#Cooking#Thirtyone Design#Posthome#Sight Unseen#Home Dynamics#Vitra#A Need For Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignDomaine

17 Modern Architecture Homes We'd Love to Live in

Don’t get us wrong, we love the charm of craftsman and tudor-style homes, but there’s something about modern architecture homes that are particularly stirring. Maybe it’s the clean lines or the oversized windows, or maybe the industrial metals and the way they glow at night. Either way, the exteriors of modern homes are sleek and forward-thinking in a way that’s super inspiring—and aspirational.
Interior Designrealtor.com

Hot or Not? We Trace the Rise and Fall of America’s Most Popular Home Design Trends

In case you haven’t noticed, design trends have been shifting quite a bit lately. It’s little wonder: Americans have had plenty of pandemic-fueled time on their hands, cooped up in their homes, obsessively scrolling through Instagram, bingeing HGTV—and rethinking their design choices. Home trends that seemed to make so much sense before COVID-19 may no longer seem quite on target.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Organized Living: How to Organize Your Home and Your Life

The pandemic has gotten many people down and left in a mess. But this can easily be turned around given the time we have nowadays. Through various tips and tricks, we will help you re-organize your life. Organizing your life can be challenging, especially during a pandemic. We all feel...
Interior DesignDaily Herald

Simple ways to incorporate reclaimed wood in your home

Homes come in many sizes and styles. But whether your home is a palatial postmodern masterpiece or a cozy farmhouse, reclaimed wood can be utilized to create an awe-inspiring interior. Reclaimed wood serves both aesthetic and practical purposes. Visually stunning, reclaimed wood also is a great way to make use...
Interior DesignHouzz

10 Ways to Refresh Your Patio

Give your patio more color with painted walls or colorful mounted or freestanding panels. A painted green wall adds punch and interest to this Chicago patio, and it pops against the bright pink-and-red outdoor cushion and potted flowers. Painting projects can usually be finished in a day or two, depending...
Interior Designmyrtlebeachsc.com

How to Choose the Perfect Flooring for Your Home

Everyone wants a beautiful home, which is why so many people put plenty of time and effort into making their property look perfect. Creating a beautiful living space not only makes your home a more pleasant place to live, but it also helps to increase the value of your property and could make it much easier to sell in the future.
Electronicsgoodhousekeeping.com

Here's How Smart Lighting Will Totally Change The Way You Live

Depending on how old you are, you might remember a time when the lights in your home did exactly two things: turned on and turned off. Over the past few decades, there have been major innovations, like the widespread adoption of dimmer switches and the emergence of LED technology. But the last few years have seen the biggest leap in the evolution of residential lighting: smart lighting. And it has the power to change the way you live and interact with your home. It's time to get out of the dark age.
GardeningHouzz

How to Choose the Right Plant Container

A plant needs to be in a container that has enough room for it to grow but isn’t too big for the plant’s size. If a plant is in a pot that’s too small, its growth will be stunted, roots will become pot-bound and the soil will dry out quickly.
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

Add Some Zen To Outdoor Spaces With a Water Fountain

Most of us could use a bit more relaxation time in our day but knowing how to unwind and recharge isn’t always easy. Thankfully, there are some obvious fixes, like taking cues from spas and yoga studios. Soften your lighting, grab a comfortable meditation cushion, and add a fountain to your indoor or outdoor space. Water fountains are not only a great way to set a soothing setting, but they also add to the décor of your surroundings. An outdoor fountain is typically powered through a solar panel or can be plugged in and recirculates water for an environmentally friendly addition...
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Pasadena, CAHouzz

Yard of the Week: Outdoor Rooms in a Beautiful Low-Water Garden

Homeowners Tom and Bea Schumacher dreamed of converting their conventional lawn yard in Pasadena, California, into a landscape of outdoor living rooms connected by a series of paths and naturalistic gardens. “One aesthetic I longed for is from reading ‘The Secret Garden’ as a child,” Bea Schumacher. says. Working with...
Interior Designhunker.com

7 Home Office Trends That Are Outdated, According to Designers

Before the pandemic, home offices were often approached as extra spaces or afterthoughts. But as remote work became the norm, offices have evolved into central features of the home. In turn, there's been a collective push toward creating more intentional workspaces that promote productivity and focus. People are also ditching outdated home office trends and giving their spaces much-needed makeovers.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

Functionality And Style – The Rattan Laundry Basket

The rattan laundry basket is the essential everyday object that has been used for ages, to store (and hide) dirty laundry while waiting for the next laundry. If it is useful, it can also be aesthetic, going perfectly with our decor including that of the bathroom!. So that laundry management...
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

A Color Expert Takes on a Chic (and Budget-Friendly!) Renovation

Few things signal a new chapter like a stack of moving boxes or a fresh coat of paint. Nicole Gibbons found herself happily saddled with both. The former interior designer and style expert (you may have caught her dispensing style tips on HGTV or Good Morning America) swapped careers to launch her own paint company, Clare—a direct-to-consumer business that, through a variety of surefire shades, aims to take the “pain out of paint.” She also swapped apartments, trading her Harlem home of more than a decade for an airy, amenity-filled one about a mile south. After all, if you’re going to be disrupting the paint industry, you are going to need an HQ to suit: “I felt like my life was about to change in a way where I was going to be panicked, busier,” Gibbons says. “I was really ready to upgrade.”
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

75 Cozy And Inviting Barn Living Rooms

Barn renovations are very frequent today because it’s a great idea to change an old space into a modern house without building – it won’t cost so much. Besides, old rustic architecture has its own charm. Let’s have a look at some living spaces in barns, how to style them and how to make them cooler.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

The Best White Paint for Kitchen Cabinets as Seen in Our Favorite Spaces

Ask any designer what separates sterile white kitchen cabinets from the sublime, and the answer will always be paint. Sure, millwork and hardware are crucial elements, but achieving the perfect balance of warm and cool undertones can really make a kitchen shine. That’s because white is rarely ever just white. Like blues and greens, white comes in a spectrum of shades that range from warmer yellow notes to cooler hints of greige.
Interior Designhomedit.com

A Bountiful Collection Of Outdoor Fall Decor Ideas

Fall in here and with it comes a change in color palette and in ambiance. The world is painted in shades of orange, red, and yellow and, as it gets chilly outside, we start to feel super cozy in our homes. This warmth and this charm are reflected in the way we decorate our homes during this season. We’re talking not only about all the gorgeous fall centerpieces which we display on our tables but also about the outdoor fall decor which can take many different forms. Check out a few of the possibilities below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy