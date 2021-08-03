9 Trends That Could Change How We Live at Home
Some clear and possibly lasting trends have emerged from the pandemic, following shifts in the way we live at home. The biggest change concerns open-plan layouts: After years of love for openness and fluidity between spaces, we now are seeking separate areas that ensure privacy and serve a distinct function. Other trends are a need for a buffer zone at the entrance to the home, spacious storage solutions to free the home from clutter, a move toward multigenerational living and an interest in multifunctional furniture.www.houzz.com
Comments / 0