9 Trends That Could Change How We Live at Home

Few things signal a new chapter like a stack of moving boxes or a fresh coat of paint. Nicole Gibbons found herself happily saddled with both. The former interior designer and style expert (you may have caught her dispensing style tips on HGTV or Good Morning America) swapped careers to launch her own paint company, Clare—a direct-to-consumer business that, through a variety of surefire shades, aims to take the “pain out of paint.” She also swapped apartments, trading her Harlem home of more than a decade for an airy, amenity-filled one about a mile south. After all, if you’re going to be disrupting the paint industry, you are going to need an HQ to suit: “I felt like my life was about to change in a way where I was going to be panicked, busier,” Gibbons says. “I was really ready to upgrade.”