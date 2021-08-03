4-Day Weather Forecast For Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
