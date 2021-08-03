This Sun-Drenched, Flower-Filled Wedding Is a Nature Lover’s Dream

Amy, from Asheville, and Alex, from Takoma Park, met in summer of 2012 at a bar crawl called the “Chicken Run” in Adams Morgan. Alex, who had organized the crawl, was dressed in a chicken costume, which led Amy to later text a mutual friend: “I have a crush on the chicken.” The friend connected the two, and the rest, they say, is history. It was love at first sight for Amy, but Alex was a little more skeptical. “She was way out of [my] league!” They went to a Nationals game for their first date, had their first kiss during the second inning, then shared dinner afterwards at Little Serow. They dated for five years before Alex proposed at Toki Undergound the day after Thanksgiving. “We had wanted to try their ramen for a while, and the ring was burning a holier Alex’s pocket,” they say.