Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

This Sun-Drenched, Flower-Filled Wedding Is a Nature Lover’s Dream

By Amy Moeller
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy, from Asheville, and Alex, from Takoma Park, met in summer of 2012 at a bar crawl called the “Chicken Run” in Adams Morgan. Alex, who had organized the crawl, was dressed in a chicken costume, which led Amy to later text a mutual friend: “I have a crush on the chicken.” The friend connected the two, and the rest, they say, is history. It was love at first sight for Amy, but Alex was a little more skeptical. “She was way out of [my] league!” They went to a Nationals game for their first date, had their first kiss during the second inning, then shared dinner afterwards at Little Serow. They dated for five years before Alex proposed at Toki Undergound the day after Thanksgiving. “We had wanted to try their ramen for a while, and the ring was burning a holier Alex’s pocket,” they say.

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Floral Design#Flowers#Wedding Venue#Wedding Ceremony#Washingtonian#Italian#Enzo Custom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy