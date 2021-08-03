Weather Forecast For Miami
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 82 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
