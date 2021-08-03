Los Angeles Weather Forecast

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.