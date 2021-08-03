Los Angeles Weather Forecast
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0