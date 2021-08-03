Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Tuesday sun alert in Chicago — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 5 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Chicago, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chicago:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bGDQbCG00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
217
Followers
366
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Shalimar, FLPosted by
Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Shalimar — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SHALIMAR, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shalimar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy